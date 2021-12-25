Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) Receives $29.88 Consensus PT from Analysts

Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.88.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AZRE shares. Barclays cut their target price on Azure Power Global from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Azure Power Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. HSBC upgraded shares of Azure Power Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Azure Power Global in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Azure Power Global by 91.6% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Azure Power Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Azure Power Global by 332.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,411 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Azure Power Global by 29.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,480 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Azure Power Global by 34.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,588 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter.
Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 10th. The energy company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $59.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.70 million. Azure Power Global had a negative return on equity of 3.66% and a negative net margin of 21.16%. On average, analysts predict that Azure Power Global will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Azure Power Global Company Profile
Azure Power Global Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development, production, and sale of solar energy. It offers services to government utilities; and independent industrial and commercial customers. The company was founded by Harkanwal Singh Wadhwa and Inderpreet Singh Wadhwa in 2008 and is headquartered in New Delhi, India.
