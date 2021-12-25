Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $190.15 Million

Equities analysts expect Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) to announce sales of $190.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Axcelis Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $190.30 million and the lowest is $190.00 million. Axcelis Technologies posted sales of $122.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 55.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies will report full year sales of $646.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $646.80 million to $647.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $765.00 million, with estimates ranging from $725.00 million to $805.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Axcelis Technologies.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $176.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The analyst cites the company’s investor day presentation that featured an update on its business and introduced two new target models, raising its near-term revenue guidance outlook to $850. Bolton adds that the strong growth in the implant-intensive mature market segment and overall WFE growth have increased the ion implant total addressable market to about $2B. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The company introduced two new target business models at its analyst day for ~$850M and $1B in annual revenue, which are targeted to drive EPS of ~$4.25 and ~$5.60 respectively, Schwab tells investors in a research note. Schwab remains very encouraged by the company’s newly outlined target models for multiyear growth and material earnings leverage to targeted EPS levels more than double 2021 expectations at the company’s $1B target model. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.50.

In other news, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $62,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph P. Keithley sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $207,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,043 shares of company stock valued at $964,956 over the last ninety days. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACLS. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 77.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 183.0% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 137.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACLS traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.08. 275,884 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,947. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.43. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.49. Axcelis Technologies has a 12 month low of $28.03 and a 12 month high of $69.79.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

