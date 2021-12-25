AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUTO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Analysts forecast that AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUTO) will announce ($0.18) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for AutoWeb’s earnings. AutoWeb posted earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 350%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that AutoWeb will report full year earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.65) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover AutoWeb.

AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information services provider reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.16). AutoWeb had a negative net margin of 5.61% and a negative return on equity of 24.20%. The business had revenue of $17.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AutoWeb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barrington Research lowered shares of AutoWeb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in AutoWeb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $421,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in AutoWeb by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 23,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 9,889 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AutoWeb by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 68,506 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in AutoWeb in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in AutoWeb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. 19.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AUTO traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.50. 17,223 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,421. AutoWeb has a 1 year low of $2.23 and a 1 year high of $4.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 2.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.14 and a 200 day moving average of $2.94.

AutoWeb Company Profile

AutoWeb, Inc engages in digital marketing solutions. The company engages in assisting automotive retail dealers and automotive manufacturers market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers by utilizing digital sales enhancing products and services. Its consumer-facing automotive websites provide consumers with information and tools to aid them with their automotive purchase decisions and gives in-market consumers the ability to connect with Dealers regarding purchasing or leasing vehicles.

