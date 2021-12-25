AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) Shares Acquired by Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 774,042 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 185,809 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. owned 2.40% of AudioCodes worth $25,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in AudioCodes by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,137 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AudioCodes during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in AudioCodes during the 2nd quarter worth $97,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in AudioCodes by 161.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,968 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in AudioCodes by 3,235.4% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 5,662 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AudioCodes stock opened at $34.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.90, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.54. AudioCodes Ltd. has a one year low of $25.90 and a one year high of $37.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.68.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $63.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.55 million. AudioCodes had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 19.90%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AudioCodes Ltd. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AudioCodes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Sidoti cut shares of AudioCodes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of AudioCodes in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of AudioCodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AudioCodes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.75.

AudioCodes Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and market of products for transferring voice and data over the internet. Its products include products for Microsoft 365, session border controllers, multi-service business routers, internet protocol phones, digital and analog media gateways, management products and solutions, and voice applications.

