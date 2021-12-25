Atlassian Co. Plc Expected to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Atlassian in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 22nd. KeyCorp analyst S. Enders forecasts that the technology company will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $442.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Atlassian’s FY2025 earnings at $2.89 EPS.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 47.91% and a positive return on equity of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $516.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Atlassian’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Atlassian from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $383.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $400.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $439.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $387.92 on Friday. Atlassian has a 52 week low of $198.80 and a 52 week high of $483.13. The company has a market cap of $53.26 billion, a PE ratio of -90.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 106.84 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $404.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $353.62.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TEAM. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Atlassian in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of Atlassian during the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 156.3% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 111,143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,504,000 after acquiring an additional 67,777 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 307.2% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 1.3% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,367,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 85.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

