Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ATCO shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Atlas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Atlas from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Atlas in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ATCO. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Atlas by 2,239.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 6,270 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Atlas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Atlas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Smith Salley & Associates bought a new stake in Atlas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Atlas by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATCO stock opened at $13.90 on Friday. Atlas has a one year low of $10.29 and a one year high of $16.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.04 and its 200 day moving average is $14.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $451.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.15 million. Atlas had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Atlas will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 19th. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.65%.

Atlas Company Profile

Atlas Corp. operates as a global asset manager that owns and operates the businesses in which it invests. It focuses on deploying capital across multiple verticals to create growth opportunities for its shareholders. The firm operates through two subsidiaries, Seaspan and APR. Seaspan is an independent charter owner and operator of containerships and APR provides mobile power solutions.

