Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) CFO Sells $391,672.32 in Stock

Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) CFO Arturo Rodriguez sold 94,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total value of $391,672.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

ATER stock opened at $4.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $242.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 2.82. Aterian, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.04 and a 1 year high of $48.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.87.

Several analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on Aterian from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Aterian in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Roth Capital increased their target price on Aterian from $5.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aterian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners increased their target price on Aterian from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aterian presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.17.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATER. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aterian in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Aterian in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Aterian in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Aterian in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Aterian in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. 30.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aterian

Aterian, Inc is a technology enabled consumer products company. The company’s brands include hOme, Vremi, Xtava and RIF6. Its product categories include home and kitchen appliances, kitchenware, environmental appliances, beauty related products and consumer electronics. The company was founded by Yaniv Sarig Zion in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

