Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $15.43 Million Stock Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 341 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $15,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,763,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,328,822,000 after buying an additional 1,332,944 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,381,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,314,122,000 after buying an additional 411,003 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 15.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,361,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,311,404,000 after buying an additional 1,237,328 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 17.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,127,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $718,277,000 after buying an additional 759,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 18.4% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,096,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $714,005,000 after buying an additional 791,098 shares in the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 11,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total value of $1,937,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.28, for a total transaction of $1,652,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AJG opened at $166.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $164.61 and its 200-day moving average is $151.36. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $112.92 and a 1-year high of $171.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $34.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.68.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.56%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.83.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.