Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $13.54 Million Holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 380,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,185 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.07% of FirstEnergy worth $13,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,093,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,347,697,000 after buying an additional 192,901 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,546,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,471,507,000 after purchasing an additional 728,278 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 1.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,389,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $684,290,000 after purchasing an additional 273,418 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 2.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,112,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $525,126,000 after purchasing an additional 342,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 2.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,224,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $342,263,000 after purchasing an additional 220,337 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FE opened at $40.53 on Friday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52 week low of $29.20 and a 52 week high of $40.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $22.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.14.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 17.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is presently 76.85%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of FirstEnergy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FirstEnergy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.33.

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

