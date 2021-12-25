Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 466,580 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,406 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.10% of Conagra Brands worth $15,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CAG. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 161.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 177.3% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CAG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Conagra Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Friday, October 8th. UBS Group downgraded Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

Shares of CAG stock opened at $33.33 on Friday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.44 and a 12-month high of $39.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.41 and its 200 day moving average is $33.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.83.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.3125 dividend. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 50.40%.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.