Arweave 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $114.47 Million (AR)

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. One Arweave coin can currently be purchased for about $60.51 or 0.00120009 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Arweave has traded up 15.8% against the dollar. Arweave has a total market capitalization of $2.02 billion and $114.47 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00010774 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000022 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001304 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave Profile

Arweave (AR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org . Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

