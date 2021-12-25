Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 32.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,971 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $758,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 109.9% in the 2nd quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on ARWR shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.29.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $70.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.65 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.09. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.92 and a 52 week high of $93.66.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.65). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 32.27% and a negative net margin of 101.85%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.48) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 50,000 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $3,281,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Martin Javier San sold 19,500 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total transaction of $1,351,545.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 144,500 shares of company stock worth $9,680,095 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It develops medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC. The company was founded by R.

Featured Story: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.