Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $118.86.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AWI shares. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America started coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Armstrong World Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. BNP Paribas raised Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a report on Friday, October 15th.

In other Armstrong World Industries news, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 31,348 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.26, for a total value of $3,487,778.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AWI. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 56.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 979,067 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,472,000 after acquiring an additional 352,696 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 42.5% during the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,029,320 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,269,000 after purchasing an additional 306,780 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,649,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 15.3% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,861,228 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $199,636,000 after acquiring an additional 247,436 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 16.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,207,805 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $129,549,000 after acquiring an additional 173,741 shares during the period.

Shares of Armstrong World Industries stock opened at $114.12 on Friday. Armstrong World Industries has a 12-month low of $70.83 and a 12-month high of $118.14. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.47 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.06 and its 200-day moving average is $106.45.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The construction company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.11). Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 38.97% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $292.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th were given a $0.231 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 3rd. This is an increase from Armstrong World Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.98%.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties and Unallocated Corporate. Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

