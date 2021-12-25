Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $16.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation is a specialty finance company focused on originating, investing in and managing middle-market commercial real estate loans and other commercial real estate investments. The Company’s financing solutions are comprised of its target investments, which include the following: Transitional senior mortgage loans, Stretch senior mortgage loans, Subordinate debt mortgage loans and Other CRE debt and preferred equity investments. Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation is based in Chicago, Illinois. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $16.50 price objective on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research note on Friday, November 12th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.92.

ACRE opened at $14.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $693.28 million, a P/E ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.31. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a 12 month low of $11.16 and a 12 month high of $16.98.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 61.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ares Commercial Real Estate will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.84%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACRE. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Ares Commercial Real Estate in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ares Commercial Real Estate in the third quarter valued at $81,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 105,411.1% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 9,487 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ares Commercial Real Estate in the second quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Ares Commercial Real Estate in the second quarter valued at $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.03% of the company’s stock.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Company Profile

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp. engages in originating and investing in commercial real estate loans and related investments. The Company’s investments include senior mortgage loans, subordinated debt, preferred equity, mezzanine loans and other commercial real estate investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities, which are secured, directly or indirectly, by office, multifamily, retail, industrial, lodging, senior-living, self storage, student housing and other commercial real estate properties, or by ownership interests.

