Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) & Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Financial Comparison

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) and Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Sotherly Hotels alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Sotherly Hotels and Ares Commercial Real Estate, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sotherly Hotels 0 0 0 0 N/A Ares Commercial Real Estate 0 1 4 0 2.80

Ares Commercial Real Estate has a consensus price target of $15.90, suggesting a potential upside of 7.80%. Given Ares Commercial Real Estate’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ares Commercial Real Estate is more favorable than Sotherly Hotels.

Risk & Volatility

Sotherly Hotels has a beta of 2.01, meaning that its stock price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ares Commercial Real Estate has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.0% of Sotherly Hotels shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.0% of Ares Commercial Real Estate shares are held by institutional investors. 15.1% of Sotherly Hotels shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Ares Commercial Real Estate shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Sotherly Hotels and Ares Commercial Real Estate’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sotherly Hotels -21.48% -61.32% -4.93% Ares Commercial Real Estate 61.95% 9.74% 2.67%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sotherly Hotels and Ares Commercial Real Estate’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sotherly Hotels $71.50 million 0.48 -$49.19 million ($2.08) -0.99 Ares Commercial Real Estate $82.70 million 8.38 $21.84 million $1.52 9.70

Ares Commercial Real Estate has higher revenue and earnings than Sotherly Hotels. Sotherly Hotels is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ares Commercial Real Estate, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Ares Commercial Real Estate beats Sotherly Hotels on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sotherly Hotels Company Profile

Sotherly Hotels, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and management of hotels. It operates under the Hilton, CrownePlaza, DoubleTree, and Sheraton brands. The company was founded in August 2004 and is headquartered in Williamsburg, VA.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Company Profile

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp. engages in originating and investing in commercial real estate loans and related investments. The Company’s investments include senior mortgage loans, subordinated debt, preferred equity, mezzanine loans and other commercial real estate investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities, which are secured, directly or indirectly, by office, multifamily, retail, industrial, lodging, senior-living, self storage, student housing and other commercial real estate properties, or by ownership interests. Ares Commercial Real Estate was founded in September 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Sotherly Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotherly Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.