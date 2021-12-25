ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) Receives €40.78 Average Target Price from Analysts

ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €40.78 ($45.82).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MT shares. Morgan Stanley set a €41.00 ($46.07) price target on ArcelorMittal in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €45.00 ($50.56) price target on ArcelorMittal in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €41.00 ($46.07) target price on ArcelorMittal in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($44.94) target price on ArcelorMittal in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €47.00 ($52.81) target price on ArcelorMittal in a research note on Monday, December 13th.

ArcelorMittal has a 52-week low of €17.72 ($19.91) and a 52-week high of €30.76 ($34.56).

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

