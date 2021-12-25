ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) Receives €40.78 Average Target Price from Analysts

ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €40.78 ($45.82).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MT shares. Morgan Stanley set a €41.00 ($46.07) price target on ArcelorMittal in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €45.00 ($50.56) price target on ArcelorMittal in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €41.00 ($46.07) target price on ArcelorMittal in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($44.94) target price on ArcelorMittal in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €47.00 ($52.81) target price on ArcelorMittal in a research note on Monday, December 13th.

ArcelorMittal has a 52-week low of €17.72 ($19.91) and a 52-week high of €30.76 ($34.56).

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

