Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.07) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Aqua Metals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.06). Aqua Metals posted earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 40%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aqua Metals will report full-year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.25). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.12). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Aqua Metals.

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Aqua Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Aqua Metals in the second quarter worth $30,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Aqua Metals in the third quarter worth $44,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Aqua Metals in the second quarter worth $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Aqua Metals in the second quarter worth $54,000. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aqua Metals in the second quarter worth $75,000. 18.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AQMS stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.38. The stock had a trading volume of 643,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,040,821. The firm has a market cap of $96.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.20. Aqua Metals has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $8.06.

About Aqua Metals

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the production of recycled lead through a novel, proprietary and patent-pending process, called AquaRefining. Its products include Aqualyzer, and Pure Metrics. The company was founded by Stephen R. Clarke, Thomas Murphy, and Selwyn Mould on June 20, 2014 and is headquartered in McCarran, NV.

