Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $53.37 Million

Equities research analysts expect Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) to post $53.37 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Applied Optoelectronics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $53.80 million and the lowest is $53.00 million. Applied Optoelectronics reported sales of $52.33 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Applied Optoelectronics will report full-year sales of $210.55 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $210.20 million to $211.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $245.11 million, with estimates ranging from $238.24 million to $251.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Applied Optoelectronics.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $53.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.83 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 25.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.31.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the third quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the second quarter worth approximately $112,000. Institutional investors own 48.87% of the company’s stock.

AAOI stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.64. 640,851 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 636,208. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.74. Applied Optoelectronics has a 52-week low of $5.20 and a 52-week high of $13.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

About Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of optical communications products. Its products include optical devices, such as laser diodes, photodiodes, related modules and circuitry, and equipment for applications in fiber-to-the-home, cable television, point to point communications and wireless.

