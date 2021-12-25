apM Coin Price Tops $0.0342 on Top Exchanges (APM)

apM Coin (CURRENCY:APM) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 25th. One apM Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0342 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. apM Coin has a market cap of $12.36 million and approximately $174,770.00 worth of apM Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, apM Coin has traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00004995 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001282 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.88 or 0.00043025 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00007300 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

apM Coin Profile

apM Coin (APM) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 15th, 2019. apM Coin’s total supply is 1,812,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 361,875,000 coins. apM Coin’s official Twitter account is @apmcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for apM Coin is apm-coin.com . The official message board for apM Coin is medium.com/apmcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “apM Coin project is planning to build a blockchain-applied customer reward platform as the project recognizes benefits that technology can bring to the market: thousands of B2B business transactions occur at the same time; as the majority of customers are global buyers from China, Taiwan, and South East Asia in particular, the market has a strong possibility to cooperate with other industry including lodging, transportation, logistics service providers; the market is growing with the 6 rises of K-culture. Through this platform, the project aims to efficiently collect dispersed customer data of the Dongdaemun fashion market; provide quick and effective customer services that meet the needs of users; and develop an efficient and secure digital payment system by developing customer rewards as a payment method optimized for the wholesale fashion market. “

apM Coin Coin Trading

