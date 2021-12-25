Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) versus Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Head to Head Contrast

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) and Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Gaming and Leisure Properties and Apartment Income REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gaming and Leisure Properties 47.92% 21.35% 6.39% Apartment Income REIT -6.99% -3.63% -0.82%

Gaming and Leisure Properties pays an annual dividend of $2.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.8%. Apartment Income REIT pays an annual dividend of $1.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Gaming and Leisure Properties pays out 107.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Apartment Income REIT pays out -382.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Gaming and Leisure Properties has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Gaming and Leisure Properties is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Gaming and Leisure Properties and Apartment Income REIT, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gaming and Leisure Properties 0 1 7 1 3.00 Apartment Income REIT 1 5 4 0 2.30

Gaming and Leisure Properties currently has a consensus price target of $53.70, indicating a potential upside of 15.48%. Apartment Income REIT has a consensus price target of $50.89, indicating a potential downside of 4.42%. Given Gaming and Leisure Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Gaming and Leisure Properties is more favorable than Apartment Income REIT.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Gaming and Leisure Properties and Apartment Income REIT’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gaming and Leisure Properties $1.15 billion 9.61 $505.71 million $2.50 18.60 Apartment Income REIT $719.56 million 11.62 -$104.13 million ($0.46) -115.74

Gaming and Leisure Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Apartment Income REIT. Apartment Income REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gaming and Leisure Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.1% of Gaming and Leisure Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.5% of Apartment Income REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.5% of Gaming and Leisure Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Apartment Income REIT shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Gaming and Leisure Properties beats Apartment Income REIT on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc. is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business. The TRS Properties segment includes Hollywood Casino Perryville and Hollywood Casino Baton Rouge. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia. AIR common shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol AIRC, and are included in the S&P 400. For more information about AIR, please visit our website at www.aircommunities.com.

