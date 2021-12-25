Analyzing Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI) and SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS)

SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) and Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Dividends

Get SuRo Capital alerts:

SuRo Capital pays an annual dividend of $8.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 59.3%. Insight Select Income Fund pays an annual dividend of $1.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. SuRo Capital pays out 87.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Insight Select Income Fund has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

33.8% of SuRo Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.5% of Insight Select Income Fund shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of SuRo Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.8% of Insight Select Income Fund shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SuRo Capital and Insight Select Income Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SuRo Capital $1.82 million 213.17 $75.34 million $9.18 1.47 Insight Select Income Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

SuRo Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Insight Select Income Fund.

Volatility and Risk

SuRo Capital has a beta of 1.96, meaning that its share price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Insight Select Income Fund has a beta of 0.15, meaning that its share price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SuRo Capital and Insight Select Income Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SuRo Capital 10,823.94% -2.83% -2.53% Insight Select Income Fund N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for SuRo Capital and Insight Select Income Fund, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SuRo Capital 0 0 3 0 3.00 Insight Select Income Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A

SuRo Capital presently has a consensus price target of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 33.53%. Given SuRo Capital’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe SuRo Capital is more favorable than Insight Select Income Fund.

Summary

SuRo Capital beats Insight Select Income Fund on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

SuRo Capital Company Profile

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund operates as a Business development Company. The fund may also invest in select publicly-traded equity securities of companies that otherwise meet its investment criteria. It seeks to invest in the technology subsectors of social/mobile marketplaces, sustainability, cloud computing and big data, social media, mobile computing and applications, software as a service, Internet commerce, green technology and education technology. The fund invests in the form of non-controlling equity and equity-related investments, including common stock, warrants, preferred stock and similar forms of senior equity, which may or may not be convertible into a portfolio company's common equity, and convertible debt securities with a significant equity component. It will invest in companies based in United States. It generally invests in companies with a market value of over $100 million. Typically, the firm exits its position within 18 months of going public, or 12 months after any relevant lock-up has expired.

Insight Select Income Fund Company Profile

Insight Select Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Cutwater Asset Management Corp. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in short-term and long-term debt securities. The fund invests in the securities rated within the highest four grades by Moody's or Standard & Poor's, obligations of the U.S. Government, or obligations of banks. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against the Lehman Brothers Aggregate Bond TR Index. The fund was formerly known as Cutwater Select Income Fund. Insight Select Income Fund was formed on October 13, 1971 and is domiciled in the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for SuRo Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SuRo Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.