Analyzing Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) & The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF)

Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) and The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Electric Last Mile Solutions has a beta of 2.06, meaning that its stock price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Shyft Group has a beta of 1.5, meaning that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Electric Last Mile Solutions and The Shyft Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Electric Last Mile Solutions N/A -31.91% -13.66% The Shyft Group 6.33% 26.54% 14.40%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

54.5% of Electric Last Mile Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.9% of The Shyft Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of The Shyft Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Electric Last Mile Solutions and The Shyft Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Electric Last Mile Solutions 0 0 6 0 3.00 The Shyft Group 0 0 3 0 3.00

Electric Last Mile Solutions currently has a consensus price target of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 135.64%. The Shyft Group has a consensus price target of $45.33, suggesting a potential downside of 6.37%. Given Electric Last Mile Solutions’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Electric Last Mile Solutions is more favorable than The Shyft Group.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Electric Last Mile Solutions and The Shyft Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Electric Last Mile Solutions N/A N/A -$29.36 million N/A N/A The Shyft Group $675.97 million 2.53 $32.82 million $1.55 31.24

The Shyft Group has higher revenue and earnings than Electric Last Mile Solutions.

Summary

The Shyft Group beats Electric Last Mile Solutions on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Electric Last Mile Solutions Company Profile

Electric Last Mile, Inc. designs and manufactures last mile delivery electric vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

The Shyft Group Company Profile

The Shyft Group, Inc. engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries. The Specialty Vehicles segment deals with engineering and manufacturing diesel motor home chassis; provision of specialty vehicles and other commercial vehicles; and distribution of related aftermarket parts and accessories. The company was founded by William F. Foster, George Sztykiel, Gerald Geary, and John Knox on September 18, 1975 and is headquartered in Novi, MI.

