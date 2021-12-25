Analysts Set Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO) Price Target at $38.75

Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.75.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Vimeo in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vimeo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (down from $37.00) on shares of Vimeo in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Vimeo from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Cowen cut Vimeo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ VMEO traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,264,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,813,659. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.04. Vimeo has a 12-month low of $17.10 and a 12-month high of $58.00.

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. Vimeo had a negative return on equity of 10.17% and a negative net margin of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $100.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.06 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Vimeo will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Vimeo Company Profile

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

