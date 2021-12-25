Analysts Set Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) PT at €278.60

Shares of Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €278.60 ($313.03).

MEURV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €260.00 ($292.13) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €290.00 ($325.84) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a report on Monday, September 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €317.00 ($356.18) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €241.00 ($270.79) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a €293.00 ($329.21) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Munchener Ruckvers has a one year low of €164.50 ($184.83) and a one year high of €200.00 ($224.72).

Munchener Ruckvers Company Profile

See Also: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Munchener Ruckvers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Munchener Ruckvers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.