Analysts Set IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Price Target at $190.33

Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $190.33.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on IPG Photonics in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on IPG Photonics from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded IPG Photonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $178.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

In other IPG Photonics news, SVP Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.27, for a total transaction of $79,635.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 32.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IPGP. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 82.2% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of IPG Photonics in the second quarter worth $53,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of IPG Photonics in the second quarter worth $58,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IPG Photonics in the second quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 21.0% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IPGP opened at $168.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.68 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 6.45, a current ratio of 7.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. IPG Photonics has a twelve month low of $151.27 and a twelve month high of $262.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $166.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.55.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $379.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.85 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 18.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

