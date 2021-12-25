Analysts Set Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX) PT at GBX 1,004

Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,004 ($13.26).

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HSX shares. Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Hiscox in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 890 ($11.76) price target on shares of Hiscox in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,009 ($13.33) price target on shares of Hiscox in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Hiscox from GBX 1,000 ($13.21) to GBX 970 ($12.82) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of LON HSX opened at GBX 849.60 ($11.22) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 838.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 860.53. Hiscox has a 1-year low of GBX 763.60 ($10.09) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,027.50 ($13.58). The firm has a market cap of £2.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -160.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.68.

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, household, media, events and entertainment, high net worth personal lines, fine art, and luxury motor through brokers, other insurers, and distribution partners, as well as directly to businesses online and telephone.

