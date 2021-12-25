Analysts Set Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Price Target at $73.78

Shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.78.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HAE. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $75.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Haemonetics stock opened at $54.16 on Wednesday. Haemonetics has a twelve month low of $49.26 and a twelve month high of $142.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). Haemonetics had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The company had revenue of $239.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Haemonetics will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HAE. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Haemonetics by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,990,542 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $493,464,000 after buying an additional 1,011,239 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Haemonetics by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,244,307 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $299,606,000 after purchasing an additional 553,118 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Haemonetics by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,856,498 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $269,677,000 after purchasing an additional 96,188 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Haemonetics by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,674,954 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $111,619,000 after purchasing an additional 447,875 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Haemonetics by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,479,888 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $104,466,000 after purchasing an additional 138,399 shares during the period. 98.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

