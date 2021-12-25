Analysts Set Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) PT at $105.08

Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $105.08.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Monday, December 6th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th.

NYSE DUK opened at $102.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.32. Duke Energy has a 1 year low of $85.56 and a 1 year high of $108.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $101.28 and its 200 day moving average is $102.16.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.46 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 12.58%. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 101.55%.

In related news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $39,484.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total value of $194,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 2.2% during the third quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 4,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy by 3.6% in the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 2,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy by 1.2% in the third quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 8,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in Duke Energy by 3.2% in the third quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 3,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its position in Duke Energy by 3.3% in the third quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 3,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 62.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

