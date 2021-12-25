Analysts Set B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Price Target at $36.00

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BMRRY shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered B&M European Value Retail from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded B&M European Value Retail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered B&M European Value Retail from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded B&M European Value Retail from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Shares of BMRRY traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,283. B&M European Value Retail has a one year low of $27.03 and a one year high of $35.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a $1.0744 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from B&M European Value Retail’s previous dividend of $0.99.

About B&M European Value Retail

B&M European Value Retail SA is a general merchandise discount retailer. It offers FMCG brands and a variety of non-grocery products at range of categories and price points. The company’s product range is spreaded over a number of non-grocery merchandise categories, including housewares, DIY, electrical, toys and pet products.

