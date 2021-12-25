Analysts Set Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) PT at $50.45

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.89.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

AIRC opened at $53.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.74. Apartment Income REIT has a fifty-two week low of $36.68 and a fifty-two week high of $54.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.48). Apartment Income REIT had a negative return on equity of 3.63% and a negative net margin of 6.99%. Research analysts anticipate that Apartment Income REIT will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -382.61%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AIRC. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the second quarter worth approximately $241,089,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 8.3% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 26,851,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,743,000 after buying an additional 2,064,781 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 64.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,680,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,976,000 after buying an additional 1,833,887 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,243,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,014,000 after acquiring an additional 953,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 374.2% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 984,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,713,000 after acquiring an additional 777,183 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

About Apartment Income REIT

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

