Analysts Issue Forecasts for TC Energy Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:TRP)

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) – Analysts at Raymond James issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for TC Energy in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 22nd. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings of $3.53 per share for the year. Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock.

Get TC Energy alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on TRP. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of TC Energy from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. National Bank Financial cut shares of TC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$73.00 to C$72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of TC Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TC Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.27.

NYSE:TRP opened at $47.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.99, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.36. TC Energy has a fifty-two week low of $40.11 and a fifty-two week high of $55.34.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79. TC Energy had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 15.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Albert D Mason Inc. raised its stake in TC Energy by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 20,899 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in TC Energy by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,587 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in TC Energy by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 14,946 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in TC Energy by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,139 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its stake in TC Energy by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 87,504 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,333,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.6986 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.63%. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 179.61%.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

See Also: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.