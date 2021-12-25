Analysts Expect VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Brokerages expect VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) to report earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for VBI Vaccines’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the highest is ($0.07). VBI Vaccines reported earnings of ($0.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that VBI Vaccines will report full-year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.27). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.22). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for VBI Vaccines.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. VBI Vaccines had a negative net margin of 9,290.20% and a negative return on equity of 39.02%. The business had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.26 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VBI Vaccines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

In other VBI Vaccines news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 2,707,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total value of $8,961,702.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in VBI Vaccines by 433.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,448 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 6,863 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in VBI Vaccines in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VBI Vaccines in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VBI Vaccines in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of VBI Vaccines in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 44.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VBIV stock opened at $2.42 on Wednesday. VBI Vaccines has a 52-week low of $2.09 and a 52-week high of $4.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 4.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $622.68 million, a P/E ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 1.95.

About VBI Vaccines

VBI Vaccines, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of infectious disease and immuno-oncology vaccines. The firm focuses on the prevention and treatment of hepatitis B through its product pipeline, the Sci-B-Vac and VBI-2601. It also develops enveloped virus-like particle (eVLP) platform technology, which allows the development of eVLP vaccines that closely mimic the target virus to elicit a potent immune response.

