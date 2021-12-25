Analysts Expect Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $687.35 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) will report sales of $687.35 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Kontoor Brands’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $689.00 million and the lowest is $685.70 million. Kontoor Brands reported sales of $660.87 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Kontoor Brands will report full-year sales of $2.48 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.66 billion to $2.69 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Kontoor Brands.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.25. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 183.88%. The business had revenue of $652.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. Kontoor Brands’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently commented on KTB. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kontoor Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.83.

Shares of Kontoor Brands stock traded up $1.48 on Friday, hitting $50.94. 281,162 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 483,645. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19. Kontoor Brands has a 12-month low of $35.48 and a 12-month high of $69.16. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This is a boost from Kontoor Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.76%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KTB. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Kontoor Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $544,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Kontoor Brands by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 73,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,649,000 after acquiring an additional 8,187 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Kontoor Brands by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 92,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,777,000 after acquiring an additional 5,319 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Kontoor Brands by 109.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 77,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,892,000 after acquiring an additional 40,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kontoor Brands by 9,226.4% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 445,175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

