Analysts Expect Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $687.35 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) will report sales of $687.35 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Kontoor Brands’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $689.00 million and the lowest is $685.70 million. Kontoor Brands reported sales of $660.87 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Kontoor Brands will report full-year sales of $2.48 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.66 billion to $2.69 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Kontoor Brands.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.25. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 183.88%. The business had revenue of $652.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. Kontoor Brands’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently commented on KTB. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kontoor Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.83.

Shares of Kontoor Brands stock traded up $1.48 on Friday, hitting $50.94. 281,162 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 483,645. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19. Kontoor Brands has a 12-month low of $35.48 and a 12-month high of $69.16. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This is a boost from Kontoor Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.76%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KTB. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Kontoor Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $544,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Kontoor Brands by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 73,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,649,000 after acquiring an additional 8,187 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Kontoor Brands by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 92,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,777,000 after acquiring an additional 5,319 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Kontoor Brands by 109.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 77,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,892,000 after acquiring an additional 40,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kontoor Brands by 9,226.4% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 445,175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

Earnings History and Estimates for Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB)

