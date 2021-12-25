Analysts Expect Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) to Post $0.55 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) will report $0.55 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cohu’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.55 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.54. Cohu reported earnings per share of $0.73 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 24.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Cohu will report full year earnings of $3.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $3.03. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.07. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cohu.

Get Cohu alerts:

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Cohu had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The company had revenue of $225.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.4% on a year-over-year basis.

COHU has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Cohu from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Cohu from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Cohu from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Cohu in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

Shares of COHU traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.01. 281,717 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 581,568. Cohu has a 52 week low of $29.00 and a 52 week high of $51.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

In other news, Director Andrew M. Caggia sold 4,988 shares of Cohu stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $174,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William Bendush sold 5,000 shares of Cohu stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.34, for a total transaction of $181,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,188 shares of company stock worth $398,280. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cohu by 500.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cohu by 182.6% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Cohu in the second quarter valued at $44,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Cohu by 47.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cohu by 430.4% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. It operates through the Semiconductor Test and Inspection; and Printed Circuit Board Test segments.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cohu (COHU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cohu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.