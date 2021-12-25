Analysts Expect Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) to Post $1.88 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) will report $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Brookfield Business Partners’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.83 and the highest is $1.92. Brookfield Business Partners reported earnings of $0.56 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 235.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brookfield Business Partners will report full-year earnings of $9.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.77 to $9.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $8.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.42 to $8.97. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Brookfield Business Partners.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($1.00). Brookfield Business Partners had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $12.04 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BBU shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.80.

BBU opened at $45.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.45. Brookfield Business Partners has a 1-year low of $35.39 and a 1-year high of $51.98. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Brookfield Business Partners’s payout ratio is currently 6.11%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV grew its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 0.5% during the third quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 55,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 7.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Lincluden Management Ltd. bought a new position in Brookfield Business Partners during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 1.2% during the third quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 112,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,078,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, Partners Group Holding AG grew its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 0.5% during the second quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 339,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,742,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Business Partners LP engages in owning and operating business services and industrial operations. It operates though the following segments: Business Services, Infrastructure Services, Industrial Operations, and Corporate and Other. The Business Services segment includes services such as residential mortgage insurance, healthcare, road fuel distribution and marketing, real estate and construction, entertainment, financing, and other businesses.

