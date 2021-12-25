Analysts Anticipate The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.30 Billion

Equities analysts predict that The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) will announce sales of $1.30 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Western Union’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.28 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.31 billion. Western Union posted sales of $1.27 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Western Union will report full year sales of $5.08 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.06 billion to $5.10 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.00 billion to $5.39 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Western Union.

Western Union (NYSE:WU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. Western Union had a return on equity of 311.01% and a net margin of 16.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share.

WU has been the topic of several research reports. Northland Securities dropped their price target on Western Union from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Western Union from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Western Union from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Western Union from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Western Union presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.73.

WU stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.80. The company had a trading volume of 3,786,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,041,695. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.76. Western Union has a fifty-two week low of $15.69 and a fifty-two week high of $26.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.47%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WU. Burney Co. raised its stake in Western Union by 2.0% in the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 23,172 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Western Union by 2.5% in the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 19,632 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 96,076 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,260 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 105,975 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.27% of the company’s stock.

Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

