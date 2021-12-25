Analysts Anticipate Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.37 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) will report $1.37 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Old Dominion Freight Line’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.38 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.35 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line posted sales of $1.07 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 28%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will report full year sales of $5.22 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.20 billion to $5.24 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $5.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.68 billion to $6.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Old Dominion Freight Line.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 28.35% and a net margin of 19.22%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on ODFL shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $264.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $262.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $293.59.

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL traded up $4.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $348.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 393,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,278. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.39. Old Dominion Freight Line has a fifty-two week low of $189.45 and a fifty-two week high of $373.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $345.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $298.72. The company has a market capitalization of $40.06 billion, a PE ratio of 43.05, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is 9.89%.

In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.66, for a total transaction of $6,012,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.03, for a total value of $1,035,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 7.2% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 508 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 10.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 374 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.6% during the third quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 1,397 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.7% during the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,173 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.3% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,269 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

