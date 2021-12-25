Analysts Anticipate Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Will Post Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Analysts expect Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) to post earnings of $0.56 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gildan Activewear’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.57. Gildan Activewear reported earnings of $0.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 24.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will report full year earnings of $2.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.74. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Gildan Activewear.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $802.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.75 million. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GIL. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Gildan Activewear to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$52.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.10.

Shares of NYSE:GIL traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.76. 433,345 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 466,155. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.84. Gildan Activewear has a 12-month low of $24.81 and a 12-month high of $43.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.154 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is currently 24.51%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Gildan Activewear during the second quarter valued at $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Gildan Activewear during the third quarter valued at $37,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in Gildan Activewear by 66.7% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,092 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Gildan Activewear during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Gildan Activewear by 45.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,938 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, Gold Toe, Anvil, Secret, Silks, Kushyfoot, Peds, and Mossy Oak.

