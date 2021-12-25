Analysts Anticipate Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $277.12 Million

Analysts expect Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) to report $277.12 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ferro’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $272.94 million and the highest estimate coming in at $281.29 million. Ferro posted sales of $259.95 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ferro will report full year sales of $1.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ferro.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.06). Ferro had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 20.69%. The firm had revenue of $277.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.78 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ferro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $22.33.

Ferro stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.74. The company had a trading volume of 801,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,255. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Ferro has a 12-month low of $13.79 and a 12-month high of $22.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.35 and its 200-day moving average is $21.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.47.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Ferro by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 196,810 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,245,000 after buying an additional 34,136 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Ferro by 2,141.0% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,904,850 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,088,000 after buying an additional 1,819,850 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ferro by 411.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,608,143 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,688,000 after buying an additional 1,293,827 shares during the period. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ferro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,834,000. Finally, Wilen Investment Management CORP. raised its stake in shares of Ferro by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. now owns 113,596 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after buying an additional 3,113 shares during the period. 98.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ferro Corp. engages in the business of manufacturing specialty materials. Its products include frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses and other specialty coatings. The company was founded by Harry D.

