Analysts Anticipate American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $502.75 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) to report $502.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for American Equity Investment Life’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $501.35 million and the highest is $504.44 million. American Equity Investment Life reported sales of $521.73 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life will report full year sales of $2.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $2.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover American Equity Investment Life.

Get American Equity Investment Life alerts:

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $542.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.71 million. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 5.87%. The firm’s revenue was down 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.99 EPS.

AEL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Shares of American Equity Investment Life stock traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $38.56. 159,469 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 515,263. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. American Equity Investment Life has a 52 week low of $26.21 and a 52 week high of $38.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.78.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a yield of 0.97%. This is a positive change from American Equity Investment Life’s previous annual dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. American Equity Investment Life’s payout ratio is presently 9.47%.

In other American Equity Investment Life news, CEO Anant Bhalla sold 10,214 shares of American Equity Investment Life stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total transaction of $302,742.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $650,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 394,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,754,000 after buying an additional 64,764 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $273,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 4,572 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

See Also: What is a support level?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Equity Investment Life (AEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.