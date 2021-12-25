Analysts Anticipate Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) to Announce $0.96 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) will report earnings of $0.96 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Advanced Energy Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.92 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.01. Advanced Energy Industries reported earnings of $1.49 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 35.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries will report full year earnings of $4.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.34 to $4.43. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.95 to $5.69. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Advanced Energy Industries.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $346.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.74 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 9.57%. Advanced Energy Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share.

AEIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Susquehanna lowered Advanced Energy Industries from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.22.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,093 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 880 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,855 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 370,146 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $41,719,000 after buying an additional 61,703 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,337 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,983,000 after buying an additional 4,897 shares during the period. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AEIS traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $89.05. The company had a trading volume of 114,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,662. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $89.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.33. Advanced Energy Industries has a one year low of $81.71 and a one year high of $125.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 11.24%.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition; high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation and medical equipment; and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

