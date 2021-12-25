Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $0.75 price target on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops proprietary drugs for metabolic disease, eye disease, kidney disease, inflammation, CNS disease, and male sexual dysfunction. Principal products offered by the Company include Optina, an oral drug for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy and macular edema; and Vasaloc, an oral drug for the treatment of diabetic nephropathy. Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Greenwood Village, Colorado. “

Get Ampio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE opened at $0.63 on Tuesday. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.57 and a 52 week high of $2.64. The firm has a market cap of $127.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 1.65.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). Sell-side analysts predict that Ampio Pharmaceuticals will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMPE. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 241.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,140,676 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,275,000 after buying an additional 8,586,527 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 4,882.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,797,303 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741,165 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 22.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,186,107 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,449 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 107.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,981,108 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,978,000 after buying an additional 1,543,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 431.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,850,262 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,090,000 after buying an additional 1,502,216 shares during the last quarter. 22.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ampio Pharmaceuticals

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of therapies to treat prevalent inflammatory conditions. Its product pipeline includes new uses for approved drugs and new molecular entities for important therapeutic areas, including metabolic disease, eye disease, kidney disease, inflammation and sexual dysfunction and CNS disease.

See Also: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ampio Pharmaceuticals (AMPE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ampio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.