AmonD Reaches Market Cap of $920,084.03 (AMON)

AmonD (CURRENCY:AMON) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 25th. One AmonD coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. AmonD has a total market capitalization of $920,084.03 and $4,751.00 worth of AmonD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, AmonD has traded 21.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get AmonD alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001973 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.43 or 0.00056053 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,050.98 or 0.07987728 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 26.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00009449 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,821.37 or 1.00209555 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.13 or 0.00073214 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.22 or 0.00053681 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

AmonD Coin Profile

AmonD’s genesis date was August 10th, 2019. AmonD’s total supply is 7,176,499,999 coins and its circulating supply is 835,830,514 coins. The official website for AmonD is www.amond.cc . The official message board for AmonD is medium.com/amondofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “AmonD belives that consumers are key to the future advertising industry. Using innovate ad tech based on blockchain technology, AmonD offers consumers sufficient and fair incentives for allowing active management of personal data and advertising. The main app is an all-in-one service platform that combines crypto and point wallets. User can earn our points by participating in advertising campaigns, and they can exchange points with mobile vouchers and tokens as well. “

AmonD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmonD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AmonD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AmonD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AmonD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AmonD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.