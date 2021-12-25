Amit Sinha Sells 8,333 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Stock

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) insider Amit Sinha sold 8,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.68, for a total transaction of $2,688,892.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Amit Sinha also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Zscaler alerts:

On Tuesday, December 21st, Amit Sinha sold 20,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.94, for a total transaction of $6,178,800.00.

On Thursday, December 16th, Amit Sinha sold 8,204 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total transaction of $2,461,282.04.

On Thursday, December 9th, Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.52, for a total transaction of $2,145,640.00.

On Wednesday, November 24th, Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.68, for a total transaction of $2,377,760.00.

On Thursday, November 11th, Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.23, for a total transaction of $2,416,610.00.

On Thursday, October 28th, Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.75, for a total transaction of $2,203,250.00.

On Thursday, October 14th, Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.61, for a total transaction of $2,048,270.00.

On Thursday, September 30th, Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.31, for a total transaction of $1,829,170.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS opened at $323.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $324.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $273.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.59. Zscaler, Inc. has a one year low of $157.03 and a one year high of $376.11. The company has a market cap of $45.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.85 and a beta of 0.91.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 39.13% and a negative return on equity of 45.93%. The firm had revenue of $230.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Zscaler from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $417.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Zscaler from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Zscaler from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Zscaler from $295.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zscaler presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.19.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pitcairn Co. raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

See Also: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.