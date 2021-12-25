Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) PT Raised to $218.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $216.00 to $218.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

AMGN has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a buy rating and a $258.00 price target on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Amgen from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an equal weight rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $232.24.

Get Amgen alerts:

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $223.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. Amgen has a 12-month low of $198.64 and a 12-month high of $276.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $222.96.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 108.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen will post 16.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.50%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Amgen by 6.7% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 689 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.5% in the second quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 3,321 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.8% in the second quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 6,555 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.6% in the second quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,230 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, TFC Financial Management boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 8.5% in the third quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 635 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

Featured Article: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.