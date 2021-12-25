AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Sells 12,722 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB trimmed its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,559 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 12,722 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $24,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADSK. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 8.9% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 403 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 0.5% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,974 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 1.8% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,953 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 1.1% in the third quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,235 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 35.6% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 137 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk stock opened at $280.99 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $245.05 and a 12 month high of $344.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $293.83 and its 200-day moving average is $296.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $61.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.38, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.40.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. Autodesk had a return on equity of 51.01% and a net margin of 31.31%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.88, for a total value of $28,653.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 4,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.27, for a total value of $1,210,619.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,998 shares of company stock valued at $1,284,780. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ADSK shares. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Autodesk from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Autodesk from $370.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Autodesk from $365.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Autodesk from $324.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Autodesk from $450.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.31.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

