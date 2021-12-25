AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Purchases 175,765 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB raised its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 62.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 455,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175,765 shares during the quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $32,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VLO. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 83.5% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 107.7% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 222.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 26,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total value of $2,202,327.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Valero Energy stock opened at $71.73 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $54.53 and a twelve month high of $84.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.59. The company has a market capitalization of $29.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.81, a P/E/G ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.30. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a negative return on equity of 2.31%. The firm had revenue of $29.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.16) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -359.63%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.71.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

