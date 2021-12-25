AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Has $25.84 Million Stock Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB cut its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 8.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 142,449 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,034 shares during the quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $25,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 70.8% during the third quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,738 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Nwam LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $442,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 19.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,613 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,465,000 after buying an additional 4,047 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 42.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 439,481 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,717,000 after buying an additional 131,559 shares during the period. Finally, Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $6,290,000. 88.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VRTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $244.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. TheStreet raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Piper Sandler lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $323.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.85.

VRTX opened at $223.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $56.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $195.31 and a 200-day moving average of $194.22. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $176.36 and a 52-week high of $242.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a current ratio of 4.62.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.82. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.03% and a net margin of 30.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.36 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 11.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

