AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Decreases Stock Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB decreased its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,264 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 573 shares during the quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB owned about 0.08% of Best Buy worth $19,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BBY. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Best Buy by 279.7% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 34.6% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 362 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 345.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 428 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Best Buy in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in shares of Best Buy in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Robert L. Bass sold 5,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $643,499.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BBY shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $118.00 to $106.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $157.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Best Buy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.29.

BBY opened at $98.08 on Friday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.54 and a 12-month high of $141.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $116.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.41.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $11.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.62 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 63.58%. Best Buy’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 27.13%.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

