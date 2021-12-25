AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Decreases Stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB reduced its stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 116,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,536 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB’s holdings in CarMax were worth $14,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its position in CarMax by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 38,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,869,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in CarMax by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 89,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,478,000 after buying an additional 3,606 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in CarMax by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in CarMax by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 331,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,410,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV raised its position in CarMax by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 13,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. 95.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KMX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wolfe Research raised shares of CarMax to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Guggenheim lowered shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of CarMax from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.58.

Shares of KMX stock opened at $126.31 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $143.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. The stock has a market cap of $20.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.49. CarMax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.29 and a twelve month high of $155.98.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 25.78%. CarMax’s revenue was up 64.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

CarMax Profile

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

